Sony LinkBuds, headphones with noise reduction and unique design

The Sony company is one of the great references in the sound sector, therefore, when it comes to looking for new headphones, resorting to this is the best option. Especially if we take into account its catalog of TWS headphones, which now have a new member, the Sony LinkBuds.

Of course, in terms of design, it has nothing to do with other models in the Sony headphone family, since this new solution from the company is shaped like donuts, something we had not seen until now. As reported by Sony, The design of their new LinkBuds has been based on ear shape data that has been collected since 1982.

Sony LinkBuds, headphones that will not disappoint you

These new headphones have a weight that does not reach 4 grams, this is thanks to the fact that they have been manufactured with recycled plastics from car parts, and they do not lack resistance to sweat and splashes with their IPX4 certification.

Sony informs that it is possible to listen to both songs and calls, as well as other online content at the same time as the environment around you without problem thanks to its ring design with the center of the 12mm open diaphragm. They also boast Precise Voice Pickup technology, with which you can enjoy clearer calls, since it has advanced audio signal processing and noise reduction algorithm.

In case this isn’t enough for you, the Sony LinkBuds have gesture control. It is an intelligent function with which to be able to modify the volume depending on the place, and it does not lack support for the main voice assistants, Google Assistant and Alexa.

A very important point is of course its autonomy, and Sony ensures that they offer 5 and a half hours of use, to which 12 more hours are added counting on the charge of their case. Device that has fast charging via USB Type C.

The Sony LinkBuds headphones will be launched on the market in a matter of days, and their official price is 180 euros, although you can already reserve them. In addition, they are available in two very elegant colors, black and white.

Without a doubt, a model that will more than meet your needs if you are looking for some headphones for sports at a good price and with the guarantee that its acoustic landscape more than meets your expectations. If you are interested, know that they are already available for purchase.

