Sony launches two music players with the most demanding in mind

Although smartphones include music players, there are many who believe that the quality they offer does not reach the level with which they want to enjoy their favorite music. In this case, independent portable audio players are usually used, and one of the companies that this market calls is Sony. Well, this has just announced two new models: NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2.

We are talking about high-level accessories in all aspects, since, for example, in its finish it has been used as a manufacturing material oxygen free copperwhich is accompanied by a gold plated, has nothing less than a purity of 99.99%. Therefore, we are talking about devices that are unique (and that offer a differential and, at the same time, resistant appearance). An example of what we say is that the gain compared to aluminum, which is common in this type of product, is that interference is avoided and the box that is formed is more rigid, so the sound is more stable.

Fantastic sound quality in these Sony

A clear example of what we are saying is that this is a device that is capable of using High-Resolution sound, which is already indicative of excellent precision in all kinds of ranges. It even offers support with DSD remaster to achieve a direct digital transmission with frequencies of 11.2 Hz. Therefore, the flexibility when it comes to configuring what is heard is fantastic and there are hardly any portable players that can stand up to it.

Sony

Other good options that are included in these Sony models to ensure a good experience is that a digital amplifier is included in its small dimensions S-Master HX, so you can take full advantage of the drivers that are included in the headphones with which these products are used. By the way, this is done wirelessly, for which it includes LDAC technology so that there is no loss.

Some more details of these products

Taking into account that it is capable of improving the files that are played through the use of DSEE Ultimate digital technology, it is important to know that this is a model that has a five-inch screen that allows touch control of playback. As far as storage is concerned, this is 256GBan excellent capacity for downloading music via WiFi (it does not lack the possibility of using external microSD cards in case this is not enough for you).

Availability is immediate, so you can get hold of these players from today on Sony’s own website. And yes, they are not especially cheap products. The NW-WM1AM2 is the cheapest option and costs $1,400, while the NW-WM1ZM2 comes in at $3,700 as it is considered high-end.

