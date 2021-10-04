Sony launches the new Sony WF-C500 headphones, more affordable and with a lot of autonomy

The Japanese firm has launched new wireless headphones, which in this case are in a more affordable mid-range than its renowned noise-canceling headphones. Sony has become the only manufacturer capable of dealing with the Apple AirPods Pro, and with this model it also seeks to lead the most accessible part of the segment. He does it with Sony WF-C500, very compact and lightweight headphones, which also boast great autonomy thanks to a very capable battery. We are going to know everything that these new headphones offer us.

Features of the new Sony WF-C500

They are earbuds, which in this visual aspect and form have nothing to do with AirPods and are closer to what other brands such as Samsung offer us. The compact size and light weight is undoubtedly one of the main attractions of these headphones, they only weigh 35 grams inside the carrying case, and each earphone has a weight of only 5.4 grams, so of course we are not even going to find out that we are wearing them. Its design has been conceived to be able to wear them for many hours without noticing excessive discomfort or fatigue.

Sony

And the most interesting thing is that, despite their compact size and weight, they have a fairly capable battery, which allows you to have an autonomy of 20 hours. 10 hours are provided by the battery of the headphones themselves, and the other 10 hours are provided with the transport case that integrates its own battery, as usual, to charge automatically while we are using it. Are water and dust resistant with IPX4 certification, although we are talking mostly about splashes. Have DSEE sound, which improve the audio of the tracks we listen to, and are compatible with the Japanese firm’s Headphones Connect app.

Sony

In addition, it has drivers with 5.8mm diaphragm for the best possible sound. The frequency response is 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz. They have Bluetooth 5.0, and are recharged through a USB type C cable. They can be reserved from today for a price of 99.99 euros, undoubtedly very adjusted for headphones from Sony of this type. Unfortunately they do not have active noise cancellation, a feature reserved for the most advanced headphones of the brand, and that cost almost three times more, these new Sony WF-C500 are perfect for our day to day with a more affordable cost.

>