Sony launches a Bluetooth speaker with a design that is unique

Innovating in wireless speakers is complicated, but if there is something where you can be completely different, it is in the design. The company Sony has launched a new product that stands out especially for this and, in addition, has some very good features in terms of sound.

The model we are talking about is the Sony SRS-RA5000, a device that aims to meet the expectations of the most demanding. It has an appearance that has never been seen before, since it includes a cylindrical body -with a pronounced narrowness in the central area- that ends with very stable legs in the lower area. But, it is in the upper part where it is what makes this accessory different: it shows a three-way exit that, due to its position, very reminiscent of shavers with the same number of heads.

It should be noted that the finish black fabric with which this Sony speaker has allows it to have a premium appearance. In addition, it does not lack the inclusion of several buttons that have the objective of controlling the reproductions that come from the sound source. And what can these be? Well, anyone who allows the use of wireless technology Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in case you do not want to use cables. Failing that, it is also possible to use a 3.5-millimeter Jack connection if necessary.

High quality sound

There are many reasons that exist to ensure this, such as the fact that inside this product nothing less than seven speakers which, due to their excellent placement, allow a good spatial localization of the sound to be obtained. Therefore, it can be said that this is a recommended system to achieve the desired home theater (this is also helped by its compatibility with standards such as Dolby).

Additionally, it should be noted in this section that the Sony SRS-RA5000 uses several technologies that are proprietary to the Japanese company, such as S-Master HX and DSEE HX. With the former, you make the best possible use of your digital amplifier for the highest accuracy. With the second, what is achieved is to optimize the analog sound to obtain an experience close to Hi-Res. Due to everything mentioned, you will surely enjoy the music you like the most to the fullest.

Price of this Sony speaker

Taking into account such interesting details in this model as for example that it uses neodymium magnets of high quality for great performance and that the diaphragm is made of mica fiber to reduce distortion, the price of this device is about 710 euros to change, which does not seem exactly crazy. Its official presentation has been made in China, but it is certain that it will be deployed in other international markets.

