HomeTech NewsSony is "happy" with its strategy not to release first-party games on...

Sony is “happy” with its strategy not to release first-party games on PS Plus

Tech News
tbogu3uo8wmfprqqc7s3kc 1200 80.png
tbogu3uo8wmfprqqc7s3kc 1200 80.png
- Advertisement -

Sony remains “happy” with its decision not to release its first-party games on PS Plus.

“We’re happy with our strategy,” Sony’s vice president and global head of subscriptions, Nick Maguire, told Gamesindustry.biz, suggesting that the company has no plans to rework its subscription service to match that of competitor Microsoft, which does make all its first-party games available from day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

X