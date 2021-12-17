Sony has designed a new CMOS sensor that promises to improve image quality dramatically

Sony just announced its first CMOS sensor with two layers to separate the photodiodes from the transistors. With this new design, Sony promises to improve the final image quality, being able to apply this technology to sensors of mobile phones and other devices.

The first two-layer stacked image sensor design

In a CMOS sensor, each cell in the sensor’s own matrix is ​​independent. Each cell is thus composed of a photodetector (a photodiode) and an active transistor. The photodiode captures the input of light and converts it into an electrical signal, while the transistor is responsible for transmitting this signal. In other words, photodiodes and transistors are on the same substrate.

Sony now has a double layer for its transistors, a more efficient design that promises to improve dynamic range.

With Sony’s new design, the photodiode and transistor are separated into separate layers, stacking the photodiode on top of the transistor. This, according to the company, allows expand dynamic range of photography, by capturing and transmitting light more efficiently.

Similarly, Sony claims that with this distribution are able to increase the size of some of the transistors, thus improving the quality in low light scenarios.

The company does not give dates yet, but it is more than likely that we will see this new design in the CMOS sensors of mobile phones from 2022. The improvement in dynamic range has a sweet toothBut it remains to be seen how manufacturers process photography to take advantage of this extra information.