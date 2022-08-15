Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, the call to publicize the best short films in the world

The winners of the Sony will be awarded in Los Angeles in early 2023

Sony Pictures, the film production company, announced the launch of the “Sony Future Filmmaker Awards”, which will search for the best short film creators from around the world, an opportunity to promote your art and of improve your skills. This event, which will be held annually, will not have any type of charge for the registration of the participants.

The call for short , which began on July 26 of this year and will end on December 13, 2022, will designate a total of 30 finalists to travel to the awards gala at the Cary Grant Theater of the study site sony pictures in Culver City, Calif.

The Future Filmmaker Awards is divided into three competitions and six categories among which are:

– Director: It is divided into categories Fiction, Nonfiction and Environment. In this competition, up to 15 people will be shortlisted, who will receive a trip to Los Angeles for the awards, as well as $5,000 and a Cinema Line FX9 camera (with lens).

– Film students: It is divided into the categories of Fiction and Nonfiction. In this competition, up to 10 finalists will be pre-selected and the representation of continents and diversity will be respected. In addition to the trip to Los Angeles, creators will receive a variety of digital imaging equipment from Sony.

– Future format: In this competition, filmmakers are challenged to comply with a technical sheet and, on this occasion, works will be accepted made with a smartphone. Five finalists will be shortlisted who, in addition to traveling to the gala in Los Angeles, will receive $2,500 and a variety of Sony digital imaging equipment.

The winners of the Future Filmmaker Awards will be able to attend two days of workshops, screenings and debates led by executives from Sony Pictures and leading experts from different areas. The workshops will cover various topics such as pitching, legal issues, working with talent agencies, use of state-of-the-art technologies such as animation and computer generated images (CGI).

The award-winning actor Justin Chadwick, who is also the president of the jury, indicated that this is a time of change for the film industry as the studios are looking for new voices to innovate when communicating with the audience.

“With the awards we look for the next generation filmmakers, whose works can involve, inform, entertain and move. If you have something to say, and you want your voice to be heard, we want to hear from you,” he stated.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers that interfere with creativity and offer creators the tools and opportunities they need to propel them to the next level.”

The panel of judges for the inaugural edition will be announced in September 2022. The closing date for the reception of works is December 13, 2022, the award ceremony will be held on February 22 and the 2-day program of workshops will be held between February 23 and 24, 2023.

