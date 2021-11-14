Sony fuels confusion around Xperia Pro-I in new video

Sony is very proud of its new Xperia Pro-I, which it advertises as a smartphone aimed at the most demanding public.

So you’ve decided to give it to a professional photographer to experiment with and give their opinion. Takashi Namiki, a Japanese photographer linked to the brand (he is a Sony seminar instructor), walks through the video of the Xperia Pro-I’s salient features, showing plenty of high-quality photos.

The main novelty of the Xperia Pro-I is its main camera, which has a 20 MP 1 ″ size CMOS sensor like the one with the compact camera Sony RX100 VII that costs more than a thousand euros.

However, as we discussed a few days ago, there is a “locked cat” since it really only the center section of the 20 MP sensor is used to capture 12 MP still images, so in practice we find ourselves closer to the specs of a 1 / 1.31 ″ sensor.

In this photographer’s video posted by Sony, this little detail is overlooked and, in fact, the photographer’s words seem to indicate that the entire 1 ″ sensor is used, when this is not the case:

My biggest surprise was: how can a 1.0-type image sensor fit into this slim smartphone? I normally imagine a 1 inch sensor on compact cameras.

Generally, the higher the number of pixels, the higher the resolution, but I think the 12-megapixel number of the Xperia PRO-I is enough to do my job.

Reducing the number of pixels with a large sensor increases the light reception area per pixel, which expands the dynamic range and enables noise-free photos to be taken in low light.

It also reduces the size of the image, allowing for faster processing speed and higher AF performance.

This is not just a smartphone, but a camera. I’m excited.

The first question that the photographer asks himself makes a lot of sense since, as he points out, a 1 ″ sensor does not fit in such a slim smartphone if you want to take advantage of the entire surface – the lens would need to protrude further from the body of the phone to project projecting an image that covers the entire sensor. That is the reason why only the central area is used. There is no miracle.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I has remarkable photographic qualities – such as the dual aperture lens f / 2.0 and f / 4.0, the 315 PDAF autofocus points, the object tracking in real time or the camera software with very advanced options – but praise the virtues of its 1 ″ sensor, ignoring that only 60% of its surface is used, does not seem like the best idea.