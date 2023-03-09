Sony fears receiving buggy version of Call of Duty after Activision and Microsoft merger

Since Microsoft began its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, Sony has been one of the biggest opponents of the deal, saying that it could harm the video game industry as a whole, in addition to fearing that the next games in the Call of Duty franchise become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. This week, via a new excerpt from Sony’s testimony to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), we learn that Sony fears receiving unoptimized versions of Call of Duty should the sale of Activision Blizzard go through.

Microsoft has been trying to assure Sony and regulators for a long time that it does not intend to make the Call of Duty franchise exclusive to the Xbox, having even signed long-term agreements with Nintendo and Nvidia to bring the franchise’s games to devices and their services. - Advertisement - Even with these containment measures, Sony is still trying to prevent the deal from happening, contributing to regulatory investigations. A few days ago, Phil Spencer made it clear that, if the merger happens, Call of Duty will be released equally on all platforms, including the company intends to end the current exclusivity agreements, which allow PlayStation consoles to receive skins, operators and other unique items. Lego Mindstorms programmable robots return with force: bipeds, quadrupeds and able to overcome obstacles

In testimony to the CMA, Sony Sony suggested that Microsoft could release a buggy version of Call of Duty on the PlayStation, which would cause it to lose the confidence of players in the PlayStation, who would see the platform unable to run Call of Duty.

Sony suggests to the CMA that Microsoft could release a buggy version of Call of Duty on PlayStation which could make gamers lose confidence “in PlayStation as a go-to venue to play Call of Duty.” Seriously… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6y0vnQh7rm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 8, 2023

Furthermore, Sony is not happy with the 10-year Call of Duty contract offered by Microsoft. Claiming that Microsoft only committed to this deal when it realized that the regulatory outlook was getting worse and preferred to deal in the media rather than deal directly with Sony. - Advertisement - As you can see, Sony is sparing no effort to try to stop the deal, but now, we can only wait for the decision of the regulatory bodies to find out what will really happen. What do you think of Sony’s statements?

