Sony expects to have more than 20 main titles for the launch of PlayStation VR2

It seems that Sony likes to keep the unknown until the last moment about its new Virtual Reality device, the PlayStation VR2, about which it has been offering information by the dribble for more than a year and a half.

And although there is still no official date for its commercial launch, although we could bet on periods of maximum consumption of the year, but analysts believe that the launch will take place at any time next year, now the Japanese company adds some information to what we have already been knowing during all this time.



And the fact is that the company has pointed out to investors that For the launch of the new PlayStation VR2, it expects to have more than 20 “main” game titles, between own titles and third-party developers.

For it, from Sony they are making a considerable investment so that there can be a sufficient number of virtual reality content that turns out to be attractive when putting the new virtual reality device on sale.

As we know, the new PlayStation VR2 will be a virtual reality headset evolved from the original version, that will connect to your current video game console, the PS5, similarly to what happened with the launch of the original PlayStation VR in 2016, which completely served the console at the time, the PS4.

As we learned at the beginning of the year, this device will bring a 4K HDR OLED screen that will offer an image for each eye at 2000×2040p resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, in addition to a 100º field of view, cameras for eye tracking, motion and proximity sensors, among other aspects.

Now, at the moment the main titles that will become available at the time of their launch are unknown, where only the arrival of Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla and Firesprite.

But what is clear is that we will have to get used to the multiple launches that are going to take place over time, since there are many companies that are developing their own devices, which will be arriving in the coming years.

Source: Video Games Chronicle