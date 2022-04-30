Sony ends the trap to get cheaper PlayStation Plus Premium

PlayStation Plus, or PlayStation Plus 2.o, which is what we can call Sony’s new service, known until its announcement as PlayStation Spartakus, is already close to his debut. More from some markets than others, yes, because as we told you a week ago, it will debut in most Asian markets on May 23, while in Europe we will have to wait another month, until June 22. . These are the dates of the global deployment of the service:

Asian markets (excluding Japan): target date is May 23, 2022

Japan: target date is June 1, 2022

America: target date is June 13, 2022

Europe: target date is June 22, 2022

As for the subscription levels, and as it was already leaked before its official announcement, there will be three, this is the definition of them by Sony:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

Advantages : It includes the same advantages that PlayStation Plus currently offers, that is: Two downloadable games per month. Exclusive discounts. Cloud storage for saved games. Access to online multiplayer. PlayStation Plus subscription will not change for members at this level.

: The prices of the PlayStation Plus Essential level will not change from the current PlayStation Plus service. Europe €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year

of the PlayStation Plus Essential level will not change from the current PlayStation Plus service.

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

Advantages : Includes all the benefits of the Essential level. Add a catalog of up to 400 of the best PS4 and PS5 titles, including blockbusters from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party developer partners. In the Extra level, the games are downloadable.

: Prices : Europe €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year

:

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM

Advantages : Includes all the benefits of the Essential and Extra levels. Add up to 340 more games, including: PS3 titles available via cloud streaming. A catalog of popular classics, available to stream and download from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP. Cloud streaming of original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games is offered in Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Users can stream games from PS4 and PS5 consoles or PC. This tier also includes access to limited-time game trials so players can try certain games before purchasing.

: Prices : Europe €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year

:

As we already told you at the time, PlayStation Now subscriptions will transfer to the new service, which now integrates what Plus and Now offer. And here the picaresque has surfaced in recent weeks, since not a few users have discovered that, by renewing their subscriptions to PlayStation Now, they could enjoy the subscription to the Premium mode, which costs 120 euros in annual mode, with an annual renewal of PlayStation Now, whose cost is 60 euros per year. That is, a saving of 50%.

But the catch is not there, and it is that some players discovered that if they bought PlayStation Now annual renewal cards and redeemed them in their account, these renewals were addedso that, for example, five cards, with a total amount of 300 euros, translated into five years of subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium, which with the rates announced for the new service would have a real cost of 600 euros.

However, and as expected, Sony has already realized the trap and has blocked the possibility of redeeming new renewal cards from PlayStation Now. It has done so temporarily, so users who have them will not lose them, but it has announced that an exchange rate will be established, so we can imagine that the real economic value of them will become the one exchanged on PlayStation Plus.

And what will happen to users who have already redeemed multiple renewals? Well, except for surprise, these renewals will continue, as we can read in the service’s FAQ. Here are the two most important questions about it:

Q: I have a lot of pre-paid (stacked) time left on my membership. Will I get to keep that after the new service launches?

A: Yes, you will get to keep all of your pre-paid time within the new service.

Q: I am an existing PlayStation Plus and/or PlayStation Now member. Why do I get an error message when I try to add time to my membership, either by purchasing more time on the PlayStation Store on console/web/app, or by applying a membership voucher?

A: As we prepare to launch the new PlayStation Plus membership service, we are doing some work behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth as possible for all of our existing members. As part of this work, we’ve temporarily disabled stacking memberships for existing customers until after the launch. Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid, and you will be able to redeem your code either when your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first.

In other words, heThe fastest have gotten away with it. Those who have taken longer, however, will no longer be able to use this cheat to achieve half-price subscriptions.

It draws attention, however, that no one at Sony thought of this possibilityespecially when there was the announcement that the accounts would be migrated maintaining the terms of their current subscriptions and, mainly, that they would not disable the possibility of renewing them.