Sony could surpass itself by launching a smartphone with a 1.1″ sensor

Sony doesn’t make phones for the average person, rather the company wants to equip them with high-quality cameras, and the prices certainly show it.

Last year, Sony surprised everyone when it launched the Xperia Pro-I with its 1″ sensor, which was clearly larger than the sensors found in other phones.

Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch a new phone with an even bigger sensor, no less than 1.1″.

The size of the sensor is one of the most important factors that contributes to the quality of the captured image. Having a larger sensor allows more light to be captured and offers a shallower depth of field, which improves the blur effect.

Now a post on Weibo suggests that Sony could launch a smartphone with a 1.1″ sensor with a resolution of 50MP. If so, expect to hear more about the new phone in the coming months.

Considering that the Sony Xperia Pro-I went on sale for 1,799 euros, you can expect its successor to be a very expensive phone. Let’s hope it’s also a beast of photography.



