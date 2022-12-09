Sony could launch 6 smartphones in 2023, all Snapdragon

- Advertisement -

The indiscretion circulated in the past few hours on the web is intriguing for those who appreciate the way in which Sony conceives smartphones. The Japanese giant has been following its own approach and ideas for years, almost regardless of the directions followed by the competition. A singular way of proceeding, in short, which usually does not leave you indifferent (see the review of the recent Xperia 5 IV).

According to a rumor, in 2023 there may be more material than usual to find out if Sony will continue with its philosophy, “breaking” the fans, or will look for a middle ground. The Xperia range should welcome not the usual products that one might expect, namely the successors of Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV and Xperia Pro-I, but the number of releases could be greater. A necessary clarification before continuing: the rumors are uncertain by nature, this is more than usual because it comes from a source about which we know nothing.

- Advertisement - Sony Xperia Pro-I 72 x 166 x 8.9 mm

6.5 inches – 3840×1644 px Sony Xperia 1 IV 71 x 165 x 8.2 mm

6.5 inches – 3840×1644 px Sony Xperia 5 IV 67 x 156.1 x 8.2 mm

6.1 inches – 2520×1080 px Sony Xperia 10 IV 67 x 153 x 8.3 mm

6 inches – 2520×1080 px

- Advertisement -

We report it for completeness, but it is better to wait for the other news before deciding whether or not it is worth believing them. Anyway, according to the user in 2023 will arrive:

3 models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

1 model with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

2 models with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

with model number from PM-142x-BV to PM-147x-BV. On the four models with Qualcomm’s most powerful chip and the mid-range one, it’s easy to speculate: they should be Xperia 1 V, Xperia 5 V and Xperia Pro-II for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Xperia 10 V for the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Much less simple instead to try to understand which could be the two with Snpadragon 4 Gen 1: it is highly probable that one is Xperia Ace IV which has been discussed recently, while the second is shrouded in mystery. It is not excluded that the two with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 are actually the same product in two variants intended for different markets.