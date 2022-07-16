HomeTech NewsSony completes purchase of Bungie

Sony completes purchase of Bungie

By Brian Adam
There are business acquisitions and mergers that take forever, which can take years and even end up sinking, as happened in the case of NVIDIA and ARM, or going to court, as will happen with the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk. Not to mention the cases in which so many regulators and other bodies must intervene, that for months we have been receiving news about a new investigation, as we are seeing in the case of the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft, in a process that aims to extend, at least, until 2023.

For this reason, the cases in which these operations are resolved quickly and without problems usually cause surprise. And such is the case of the purchase of the Bungie studio by Sony, an operation that we heard about at the end of January and of which we had not heard anything again… until now. And it is that Sony has published a tweet confirming that the process has been successfully completed and that therefore Bungie is now owned by Sony.

The agreement to acquire Bungie has closed. So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, @Bungie! pic.twitter.com/x5jVmelaxl

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 15, 2022

This project seeks to adapt Super Nintendo games to wide screens

The size of the operation, much smaller than that of Microsoft and Activision, has allowed this operation to avoid many of the controls that are being necessary for Microsoft. Let us remember that the purchase of Bungie has meant to Sony the disbursement of $3.6 billiona not insignificant amount, but which is far from the almost $70 billion that Microsoft will have to pay if your purchase comes to fruition.

