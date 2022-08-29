Sony buys mobile developer Savage Game Studios

Sony is expanding its division with Game . The company appeases worried console fans.

Sony buys the development studio Savage Game Studios. The company was founded in 2020 and has offices in Helsinki and Berlin. How many employees there are and what price Sony pays is not clear from a statement from the company.

With the acquisition, Sony wants to expand its mobile division. As part of Sony, Savage Game Studios should establish its own brands, but also develop games for established Sony franchises. So far, the Savage Game Studios have not yet brought their own game to the market.

In a blog post on the acquisition, Sony tries to reassure console fans concerned about the mobile acquisition: “Our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the Playstation community or our passion to continue creating great single-player experiences with a compelling story “Sony writes in the blog post.

Microsoft is also building on mobile games

Nevertheless, some fans criticize the takeover. The current news situation makes the supporters of the console manufacturer unhappy: Last Thursday, Sony announced the price increase for the Playstation 5. The Sony console will cost 50 euros more than before. At the Gamescom games fair, Sony was also only represented with a new gamepad, the company did not show any new games or trailers.

Mobile games have a bad reputation among fans, among other things because of their often exploitative business models and simple game systems. Because of their massive sales potential, the mobile division is also becoming more attractive for manufacturers of classic console and PC games. Playstation competitor Microsoft also wants to position itself more strongly on the mobile market – among other things with the takeover of Activision Blizzard.



(then)

