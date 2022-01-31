Search here...
Sony buys Bungie: checkbook war?

By: Brian Adam

When we are still finishing processing the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, today Sony has shown us that it is not going to sit idly by, when it became public that it is going to acquire Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, and that curiously in its origins was part of Microsoft. The amount of the purchase for which Bungie will become part of PlayStation Studios is the not insignificant figure of $3.6 billion.

The first question that comes to mind is, of course, what will happen to Destiny 2, the title that currently supports the studio, and the good news is that Sony’s response is reassuring, since the company not only arises keep it on the platforms you are currently onbut even raises the possibility that the title could reach others in which it does not yet have a presence.

As for how Bungie will be integrated into PlayStation Studios, Sony also states that the purchased company will remain as a subsidiary and that, therefore, it will maintain its creative and business independence. A formula that, personally, seems to me the most successful, although it makes sense to hope that on some occasion, and as is logical, Sony receives a treatment, let’s say more special, by Bungie.

With the purchase of Bungie, Sony takes control of Destiny 2, one of today’s most popular MMOs, and that in fact we have included in the complete selection of 30 free games that we published yesterday, and that therefore “drags” the entire community of it. Now, of course, it will depend on the next steps of Bungie, already owned by Sony, to move in the right direction to maintain the loyalty of the players and, if possible, grow that base.

The first step in this regard will not be a surprise, in fact it is something that we have been waiting for, and it is nothing other than the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, announced last summer, and that as we remembered in the special with all the games which will debut this February, will be released on February 22.

It will be more complex for Sony, yes, to solve the problems of toxic work culture at Bungie. It is striking, or rather significant, that the two studios recently acquired by Microsoft and Sony, have problems in this regard. Perhaps in both cases their integration into these multinationals, even if it is as subsidiaries, will serve to redirect the situation and put an end to this terrible scourge, as present as we have been able to verify in recent months.

Now, of course, the other big question is if this is just a first step in a broader strategy of acquisition of studios by Sony, which would act in response to Microsoft’s movements in this regard. Will we see an escalation in the coming months? We already told you, a few days ago, that the spotlights point to EA, which could be Sony’s next acquisition. Are we headed for a scenario in which Microsoft and Sony come to concentrate a substantially large portion of the big studios?

It does not seem, of course, a desirable situation for the players, so it is understandable that, if there are more movements in this sense, the regulars act to prevent it or, at least, to establish the necessary limitations to prevent the actions that may result. harmful to consumers.

With information from Gamesindustrybiz

