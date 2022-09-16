Sony Applauds Investigations into Activision Blizzard Sale, Microsoft Responds

Update (09/15/2022) – GS

The sale of to Microsoft is getting more and more chaotic. Although many regulatory bodies around the world are already clearing the deal, the UK remains adamant and establishing levies and new to prevent a possible monopoly. In response to the toughening of UK regulatory bodies, Sony applauded the move and spoke about the importance of preventing the deal from happening. By giving control of Activision games, such as Call of Duty, to Microsoft, this deal would do great harm to gamers and the video game industry. We want to ensure that PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality gaming experience and we appreciate CMA's focus on protecting gamers. Following Sony's statement, Microsoft also commented on the matter and says that it makes no sense to take Call of Duty out of market leadership. It makes zero business sense for Microsoft to remove Call of Duty from the PlayStation, considering it is the market leader in consoles.

It is worth remembering that Microsoft has said that it intends to keep the franchise on PlayStation for "several years", but that does not mean that it will be done for life, which indicates that, sooner or later, Call of Duty could become an Xbox exclusive. Also, while Microsoft stated that it would not create exclusivity on Bethesda's games before buying the company, this turned out not to be fulfilled and Starfield is already the first game to be called an Xbox and PC exclusive. Will Sony be able to stop the sale of Activision Blizzard?

Original text – 09/15/2022

Europe and UK expand investigations into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision

Microsoft will need to wait a little longer to finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as regulators in Europe and the UK have expanded their investigations into the deal, the biggest in the tech industry to date. At the beginning of the month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA in the original acronym) expressed concern about the acquisition, fearing that the US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion) would reduce competition in the UK.

In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority believes that Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard would weaken its biggest rival, PlayStation, by taking control of the Call of Duty franchise.

According to the Financial Times, the agency will expand its investigations this week after Microsoft did not reveal solutions to prevent the alleged weakening of competition.

In phase two, the Competition and Markets Authority will organize an independent commission to scrutinize the deal and assess whether it would harm the gaming industry. The competition law aims to maintain the competitiveness of the market, inspecting conduct considered harmful by the companies. In acquisitions and mergers, regulators can ban deals they deem a threat to competition or suggest measures to bring more diversity to the business. The paper also reveals that Europe is expected to carry out a lengthy investigation once Microsoft delivers the case documents in Brussels. One source says the case is complex as it is a big business and needs further study. Previously, Saudi Arabia was the first country to recognize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

If the deal is approved, Microsoft would own franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Tony Hawk, StarCraft and Candy Crush. In addition, the company’s titles would be released on Xbox Game Pass.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022