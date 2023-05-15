Sony announces the new Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V: features and prices

- Advertisement -

Sony has officially announced its new Xperia 1 V, the world’s first smartphone to integrate “Exmor T for mobile”, a stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel architecture that is 1.7 times larger than its predecessor. Also announced Xperia 10 V, light and compact mid-range smartphone despite the integration of a 5,000mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 1 V keeps its design almost completely unchanged from the previous generation but improves both internally and externally. Both the back and the display are protected by glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The back, in particular, has an exclusive finish which, combined with the slightly knurled profile, allows for a firmer grip and greater handling. Do not miss the protection from water and dust with IP65 and IP68 certification.

On the hardware side, the Xperia 1 V integrates a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor supported by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space which, unlike most current flagships, can be expanded via a microSD slot. A heat dissipation system allows you to always keep the temperature under control thanks to a heat dissipating layer increased by about 60%. By improving power consumption and heat dispersion, Xperia 1 V allows you to take photos or videos for longer, without overheating problems.

This smartphone integrates a 6.5” 4K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a low-noise speaker that enhances the spread and depth of audio and offers high- and low-frequency extension. Xperia 1 V is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jackcertainly appreciated by those who still prefer to use wired headphones.

As for the photographic sector, Xperia 1 V uses a new image sensor capable of faithfully reproducing the colors and textures of people, landscapes and scenes in all ambient lighting conditions. L’24mm rear lens has a 52MP image sensor stacked CMOS type with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel structure.

The ultra wide angle camera has a 12MP Exmor RS sensor and a 16mm lens with f/2.2 aperture). The 85mm-125mm zoom camera also has an Exmor RS sensor, in this case from 12MP. Compared to the previous generation, there is no longer the TOF sensor. According to Sony, in fact, its AI algorithms would be so advanced as to make it redundant. Finally, on the front, we find a 12 MP camera with a 1/2.9″ sensor.

Xperia 1 V offers numerous software features including the Creative Looks, also present in the Alpha cameras, real-time AF (autofocus) and various color presets. The Real-time Eye AFiv and Real-time trackingiv functions, on the other hand, allow you to fix the focus on the eyes of a person or a given subject. Thanks to the AI ​​for depth analyzing distance information, even distant objects can be clearly focused.

Thanks to the Product Showcase function, a special function of the Sony vlog camera series, it is possible to shift the focus from the speaker’s face to the product being shown during shooting. On the audio side, the new voice-priority microphone placed near the rear camera clearly captures the voice of the shooter, even in the noisiest outdoor environments. Finally, in live streaming on YouTube, by activating the Videography Pro recording function, it is possible to simultaneously view user comments in the chat section.

The 5000 mAh battery supports up to 20 hours of continuous video playback and 30 minutes of recharging (also wireless) is enough to restore 50% of autonomy. Also, thanks to the exclusive charging optimization technology, the battery maintains 80% or more of its maximum capacity, even after 3 years.

For this smartphone, Sony has made the “Style Cover with Stand”, a cover that guarantees a firmer grip and designed to use the device both horizontally and vertically, a much more practical position for live broadcasts and video chats. The back of the cover takes up the textured motif present on the Xperia 1 V structure and is made in three color variants coordinated with those of Xperia 1 V.

SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm)

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) Display : 6.5 inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020, 1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi), Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: 6.5 inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020, 1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Memory : 12GB RAM 256 GB or 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD

: Rear camera with Zeiss optics: 48 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.35″, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.3, 85mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 125mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3.5x-5.2x continuous optical zoom, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultra wide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF

Front camera: 12 MP, (wide angle), 1/2.9″, 1.25µm

12 MP, (wide angle), 1/2.9″, 1.25µm Connectivity : 5G with Nano-SIM and eSIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Assisted GPS, NFC, USB-C 3.2

: 5G with Nano-SIM and eSIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Assisted GPS, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Audio : stereo and 3.5mm audio jack

: stereo and 3.5mm audio jack sensors : fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum

: fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum Drums : Li-Po 5000 mAh with 30 W wired (50% in 30 min), wireless and reverse charging

: Li-Po 5000 mAh with 30 W wired (50% in 30 min), wireless and reverse charging Dimensions and weight: 165 x 71 x 8.3mm 187 grams

Colors : Black, Khaki Green, Platinum Silver

: Black, Khaki Green, Platinum Silver Other : IP65/IP68 certified dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30min)

: IP65/IP68 certified dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30min) Operating system: Android 13

Xperia 10 V is instead a light and compact smartphone, weighs only 159 gramsequipped with a 5,000mAh battery, front stereo speakers, a OLED displays it’s a triple rear camera.

Like its predecessor, this Xperia 10 V also integrates a processor Snapdragon 695 supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable via microSD cards. The display is a 6.1-inch TRILUMINOS OLED with FHD+ resolution it’s a 60Hz refresh rate, decidedly not in line with what the market offers today in this price range. Despite this, Sony claims that this panel is 1.5 times brighter than the previous generation’s.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus ma both the back and the shell are made of polycarbonate. The 5,000mAh battery lets you play video continuously for about 34 hours and should, according to Sony, retain at least 80% capacity after three years of use. There is no information on the charging speed which should have remained from 21W anyway.

In addition to having a 3.5 mm audio jack, the Xperia 10 V also supports LDAC wireless transmission technology for better listening quality. Also present DSEE Ultimate, Sony’s proprietary AI technology that optimizes the sound quality of streaming services.

As for the photographic sector, Xperia 10 V integrates a 48MP main sensor 1/2.0″ with 0.8µm pixels and f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilization. The telephoto lens has an 8MP sensor as well as the ultra wide angle. Both of these sensors have f/2.2 aperture. The telephoto range is 2x, while the ultra-wide angle has a 120-degree field of view. Image stabilization is Sony’s Hybrid Optical SteadyShot. Finally, the front camera also has an 8 MP sensor with wide-angle optics and f/2.0 aperture.

Sony Xperia 10V is resistant to water and dust with IP 65/68 certification and is made in four color options – lavender, sage green, white and black – the same as the new wireless earphones WF-C700N. Xperia 10 V can be inserted into an optional matching cover with integrated stand, particularly convenient for watching videos using the front stereo speakers.

SoC : Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm)

: Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm) Display : 6.1 inch OLED Triluminos, 60Hz, 1080 x 2520 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

: 6.1 inch OLED Triluminos, 60Hz, 1080 x 2520 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Materials : Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic frame, plastic back

: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic frame, plastic back Memory : 6GB RAM 128GB of expandable storage memory

: Rear camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom 8 MP , f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

Front camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual band, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Assisted GPS, USB Type-C 2.0

: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual band, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Assisted GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 Audio : stereo, 3.5mm audio jack.

: stereo, 3.5mm audio jack. sensors : fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

: fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Drums : Li-Po 5000 mAh with 21W recharge

: Li-Po 5000 mAh with 21W recharge Dimensions and weight: 155 x 68 x 8.3mm 159 grams

Other : IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30min)

: IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30min) Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Colors: Black, White, Sage Green, Lavender

Sony Xperia 1V will be available in black, platinum silver and khaki green color options from late June at the price of 1,399 euros.

will be available in black, platinum silver and khaki green color options from late June will be available in lavender, sage green, black and white starting in mid-June at the price of 449 euros.