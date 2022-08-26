sony announces a price increase on the ps5. what happened?

- Advertisement -

get a console sony playstation 5 It is being a titanic task since its launch. There are very few units and the Japanese company has had many stock problems. Well, if you haven’t gotten your PS5 yet, we’re very afraid that you’re going to have to pay more for it.

Mainly because Sony just announced a for its PlayStation 5 through the company’s official blog. An increase that has an immediate nature and that has been caused by the rise in world inflation.

Buying the Sony PS5 is now more expensive

The company has made it clear that this rise will apply to almost everyoneindicating in the blog the prices of the latest generation desktop console depending on the region in which it is sold.

In the published document they indicate that “Sony has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM). ), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.” These are the official prices from today:

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive: 549.99 euros

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

As you may have seen, in Europe it goes up 50 euros, making the PS5 much more expensive than its Microsoft rival. Recall that the Xbox Series X officially costs 499.99 euros, the same price as the PS5 before this increase. But the Xbox Series S has a much more restrained price, 299 euros, which could cause a drop in sales of the PlayStation 5.

Why haven’t they raised the price in the United States? Well, very simple: the Xbox sweeps sales so raising its price would make sales fall even more. The truth is that the launch of the PS5 could not have come at a worse time. On the one hand, the great lack of stock of the console due to the component crisis.

This caused a rise both in the console and in the games and accessories. In addition to the dangers of speculation. We have been able to see Sony PlayStation 5 consoles doubling their price on eBay (and they were selling), and all this is hurting sales a lot.

We will see how this price increase affects, since we are facing a console that is very difficult to find and that is going to be more expensive than before.

