Tech NewsGaming

Sony and Nintendo will modify their subscriptions

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

When you see your neighbor’s beards shaving… you know, and it seems that both Sony and Nintendo have decided to put their beards to soakafter a few months ago Microsoft visited the barber in the United Kingdom And the fact is that the success and notoriety achieved by those from Redmond with their Xbox Game Pass, the game subscription service that has revolutionized the industry, has caused it to be the first in which the regulators set… but not the only one.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Thus, as we told you at the end of January, the British market and competition regulator urged Microsoft to make changes to the billing model for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The objective of the changes indicated by the regulator pointed to several points, from the information that users receive when they subscribe to the service for the first time, to the possibilities of canceling an annual subscription and recovering the prorated part for the time that they have not enjoyed, and billing on inactive accounts.

Read:

The Vatican will also have its Netflix: the Vativision platform has been announced

In the first point, the information provided must be expanded, to ensure that users are fully aware that they are contracting a recurring payment service, and that they must be the ones to cancel the automatic renewal. You should also be informed about the steps to take if a subscription has occurred by mistake. And with regard to inactive subscriptions, the company must contact the users and, if not successful, you will need to cancel the charges for the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Sony and Nintendo will modify their subscriptions

And as I said, first it was Microsoft but now it’s Sony and Nintendo. And it is that, as we can read in GameIndustry, Sony and Nintendo have decided to update guidelines related to their respective subscription services. online, precisely as a result of the investigation carried out by the British regulator, and which would undoubtedly follow the same path in the services of both companies, which thus avoid having to receive instructions from the regulator.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Sony has decided to implement new procedures in the management of PlayStation Plus accounts, including trying to contact inactive customers and, after a reasonable period of time, stop billing for the service if it is not being used. Nintendo, for its part, will make automatic renewal no longer activated by default for new subscriptions. A measure that, compared to those taken by Microsoft and Sony, seems to attack the origin of the risks, but I wonder if it will be enough for the regulators.

Previous articleDublin traffic LIVE: Motorists face heavy delays after multiple traffic incidents
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Motorists face heavy delays after multiple traffic incidents

A number of incidents have led to motorists facing major delays across Dublin. A breakdown on the M50...
Apple

Shot on iPhone, among the ten most beautiful photos of the iPhone 13 Pro there is also a bit of Italy

There is also the shot of an ItalianMarco Colletta, among the ten snapshots captured with the iPhone 13...
Google

Parts of Android that are updated by Google Play: all the mainline modules that exist and how to know which ones your mobile supports

With Android 10, the APEX modules arrived as a new weapon to fight against system fragmentation...
Smart Gadgets

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are official, with their endless battery

As expected, the company one plus has announced new wireless headphones to complete its product range. ...