Sony and Honda partner with a big goal: to bring the PlayStation 5 to cars

There are collaborations between companies that, despite how promising they are, end up not offering enough content to be relevant in the market. This is something that seems to not happen with the one announced between Sony and Honda. It seems that the two Japanese manufacturers do not have much in common, but it really is not.

According to the data that has been known, the work being carried out by both companies aims to offer additional content in Honda electric cars, especially in the future where autonomous driving is expected to be implemented. And, with Sony in the middle, it is more than clear that among the options being considered is to include the playstation gaming platform so that passengers can have fun when they go on a trip. The idea is obviously excellent and poses a problem for Tesla – in which the integration of Steam is still expected, as promised by Elon Musk.

Some statements that are very clear

In September, the combined company Sony Honda Mobility was created, which aims to merge the best of both companies to be as competitive as possible in the electric car segment. And, it seems, the bet is important. An example of what we say is that the president himself, Izumi Kawanishi, has indicated that the possible implementation of Sony’s PlayStation platform is technically possible. Therefore, it is more than likely that they try to get it to obtain an additional service that would be completely differential.

The same executive has made it clear that in the cars of the future, especially when autonomous driving arrives (something that, for now, it is not clear when it will happen), they will focus significantly on offering entertainment to the occupants. Thus, apart from being able to play, the vehicles will also be provided with possibilities such as watching movies or enjoying online videos. And, for this reason, the aforementioned company combined with Sony was born -which will force Internet access-.

For when the first car from Sony Honda Mobility

Well, the company itself has indicated that it hopes to put it on the Japanese and US markets in 2025, so we are talking about work that is in full swing and, therefore, it is still not clear what it will offer in what has to do with the services with the goal of unseating Tesla. Of course, all the Honda vehicles of this company will be electricalwhich is one more sign that the market is firmly committed to this type of energy… while waiting for hydrogen to be an option (if the danger problems are resolved).

