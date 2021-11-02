Sonos wants to surprise us with its first headphones. How will they be?

One of the great references in the sound sector is, without a doubt Sonos. The Santa Barbara-based manufacturer has a catalog of speakers and sound bars that more than meets the needs of the most demanding users. Even is responsible for the acoustic landscape of the IKEA SIMFONISK family, those lamps and shelves that hide a speaker inside, be simply exquisite. And it seems that the first Sonos headphones will arrive very soon.

We have been hearing rumors for a long time about the possibility of the firm launching its first headphones. And it seems that it will be sooner than we think. Yes, the Sonos headphones you’ve heard so much about will be a reality.

According to the Commercial Registry documents, which have been echoed by Forbes, The US giant has just obtained a majority stake in RHA Audio. With this in mind, we can assume that you will use the knowledge of the British manufacturer in order to produce your headphones.

Sonos buys RHA to launch its own headphones

It was last October 26 when Sonos acquired majority stake in RHA Audio, a company that changed its name not long ago to Origin North Ltd. The British company has experience in the sector, since it has manufactured some models of headphones that, in their decade of activity, met expectations, such as TrueConnect2 or TrueConnect.

An important fact to take into account about the relationship between these two companies is that RHA is known for its models of in-ear headphones, not over-headphones, which are the ones that Sonos is rumored to be making right now, as one of these appeared in a patent last year.

So with this in mind, nothing may come of the patent, or Sonos is going to use RHA’s know-how and the chain to produce headphones that don’t turn out to be the brand’s specialty.

In addition, the new headphones are expected to have other kinds of novelties, the usual ones today, such as the voice assistant control, playback and volume controls, plus a microphone for hands-free use. It appears that these headphones will have compatibility with more than one virtual assistant, as with the Sonos Arc and Sonos One speakers.

Users are keen for Sonos to live up to its hints, and its headphones hit the market before the arrival of next year.

