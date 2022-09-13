Sonos Sub Mini: Bigger bass for less money​

is expanding its range with a cheaper bass loudspeaker as a supplement for WLAN speaker setups. The Sub Mini costs 500 euros.

Sonos is adding a bass alternative to its range of WiFi speakers. In addition to the previous third-generation Sub model, the Sub Mini can also amplify Sonos speaker setups in the middle and lower frequencies. The more compact and, at a price of 500 euros, cheaper alternative to the previous Sonos Sub is intended for small and medium-sized rooms, although Sonos does not give a binding square footage.

Sonos recommends the Sub Mini as an add-on to Beam and Ray TV speakers, or to a stereo pair of Sonos One, One SL and Ikea Symfonisk models. Technically, however, there is nothing wrong with combining the Sonos Sub Mini with the more powerful versions Arc, Playbase and Playbar or any other stationary WiFi speaker from the brand.





Unlike the larger Sub, the Sub Mini does not lay flat on the floor. (Image: Sonos)

Compact cylinder with force canceling

Design and built-in technology are part of the Sonos range. The body, measuring 230 mm × 305 mm and weighing six kilograms, like the much larger and heavier original, is designed to be reserved enough to be visible as a decorative element next to the TV furniture. Unlike the larger model, the Mini is cylindrical instead of square. As a result, it can only be placed upright – the option of pushing it flat under the sofa is eliminated. Sonos has retained a tunnel-like opening in the middle of the case, which should serve both the optics and better airflow.

The bass loudspeaker contains two six-inch woofers in the housing, which enable frequencies down to 25 Hertz. They face inward and face each other. This is to prevent vibrations and thus rattling or rattling. The woofers are supported by two digital class D amplifiers for powerful sound output.

Music streaming via 5 GHz

Contacting the home network enables Wifi-4 in the 5 GHz frequency band. Unlike the Sub, Sonos does not use the 2.4 GHz frequency band. If reception is poor, a 10/100 Ethernet port allows a wired connection to the wireless router. Like all Sonos loudspeakers, the subwoofer can be set up and operated with the manufacturer’s own app. If you use an iPhone for this, you can use its microphone to measure the room level. On Android, Sonos still does not support the method called Trueplay.

The app syncs volume and sound settings between the Sub Mini and the other paired speakers. The bass intensity can be manually adjusted to one’s own preferences using an EQ control.

The Sonos Sub Mini will launch on the German market on October 6th. Sonos recommends 499 euros as a retail price. The larger third-gen Sonos Sub remains available. It costs 849 euros. Both bass loudspeakers are available in either a black or white base colour.

