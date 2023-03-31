5G News
Sonos speakers now support Apple Music Spatial Audio, but not all

By Abraham
Sonos speakers now support Apple Music Spatial Audio, but not all
You loudspeakers from the Only U.S now support the Spatial Audio of Apple Music. At first, the feature is not available for all models of the brand, but it is already something beyond Apple devices and Android devices with the music streaming app installed.

With this, users who have some of the company’s speaker models will be able to access a sound style with a three-dimensional atmosphere. The function is available with Dolby Atmos and arrives for the following models of the brand:

  • Arc;
  • Arc SL;
  • Beam (2nd generation);
  • It was 300.

The last device mentioned, including, is one of the latest announced by the manufacturer. The launch took place during this week and it has already arrived with support for Spatial Audio natively. Apple itself spoke about the novelty involving Sonos devices and the streaming service on its official website.

Those who use the brand’s speakers compatible with the functionality can check it out in the dedicated application provided by the company and see the Dolby Atmos logo just below the music playback bar within Apple Music. This is already the sign that there is compatibility with three-dimensional sound in the app.


It is worth remembering that several Sonos devices are already compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 technology. Therefore, this type of implementation does not come as a surprise, although it is welcome. Including, the company is planning a new launch for the second half, while the apple recently brought to the market the second generation of HomePod with Space Sound, in addition to new sensors.

