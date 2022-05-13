Sonos Ray, a compact and affordable sound bar

Characterized by high-end character and quality, Sonos products have always been accompanied by fairly high prices, especially after the brand’s small price hike over the past year. However, it seems that Sonos itself is taking a small step back with the Sonos Ray, introduced as the company’s most affordable soundbar to date.

Betting on a more compact soundbar design, the Sonos Ray maintains the elegant aesthetic characteristic of the brand, with rounded edges and a great simplicity in terms of its front and its controls, and two color variants in black and white tones that will fit easily into any room. A design that will hide four Class-D digital amplifiers, two Midwoofers, and two Tweeters inside, guaranteeing high-quality reproduction for any frequency and pitch.

However, even if it is a smaller and cheaper device, this does not mean that it does without some interesting features. And it is that the Sonos Ray has custom waveguides, which help project sound throughout the room; as well as a bass reflex systemwhich creates balanced bass; a voice enhancement functionto offer greater clarity in reproduction; and a night sound modewhich reduces the intensity of louder sounds.

However, it will obviously highlight the absence of some extras from other of its soundbars, such as the omission of built-in microphones, support for Dolby Atmos, or connectivity via an HDMI port. On the other hand, at the moment it is not clear if this device will have the future update for the inclusion of Sonos Voice, the company’s own voice assistant.

Although we will continue to have WiFi connectivity that will allow us to use the Sonos Ray through any of the devices connected to the same network, in addition to offering us the possibility of directly using the most popular music streaming services. In addition, on the back we can find other connection methods such as an optical input.

Availability and price

Dated for worldwide availability starting June 7, the Sonos Ray soundbar will be available on the brand’s website under a moderate price of 299 euros.