Sonos prepares its first cheap sound bar. How much will it cost?

One of the best manufacturers of sound products is Sonos. The Danish firm boasts a catalog beyond any doubt, in addition to collaborating with the Swedish furniture manufacturer in its IKEA SIMFONISK line. And now we know that Sonos is working on a cheap soundbar.

As we told you, Sonos boasts a catalog beyond any doubt, the problem is that its solutions, whether they are sound bars or speakers, are high-end products whose price skyrockets. Although it seems that the next Sonos sound bar will be cheaper than the ones we are used to.

As reported by The Verge, the company is working on a new sound bar, the sonos s36 and that it would have a real demolition price: 249 dollars, which will surely become 249 euros when it reaches the Spanish market.

A very limited soundbar

Sonos S36 rendering TheVerge

From what they indicate in the popular technological medium, The Verge has been able to see the real design of this Sonos S36 sound bar, in addition to part of its technical characteristics. And we already told you that we are talking about an entry-level model.

Obviously, it will feature the best Sonos sound technologies to offer a great soundscape, but we can’t expect support for Dolby Atmos, for example. Even from The Verge they have indicated that it seems that this model will only have an optical input, dispensing with HDMI to reduce its cost as much as possible.

Even so, it is still a Sonos sound bar, so the acoustic landscape will be at the height of the Danish firm that wants to fully enter the entry-level range, offering a very complete product.

Sonos S36 Design TheVerge

In addition, the idea of ​​the brand is that Sonos S36 can be used on its own, or turned into a line-firing speaker to complement your more powerful solutions, like the Sonos ARC. To do this, this new sound bar has everything you need to be able to hang it on the wall both vertically and horizontally.

Sonos S36 release date

The Verge has contacted Sonos to confirm the data of the bar, but the company has not wanted to comment. Even so, from The Verge they affirm that this sound bar, which has the code name Fury, could be presented on June 7. Now, all that remains is for the Danish manufacturer to confirm this fact and give us all the details of its first cheap sound bar.

