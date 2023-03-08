Sonos debuts the range of Era devices: sustainable, efficient, durable and with immersive audio

Sonos, a leading company in audio devices, has just presented its new models of smart speakers, thus initiating a new “era” in the company. They are Era 100, the modern version that comes as a replacement for the Sonos One, and Era 300, the most advanced option with which users can listen to everything they want to hear with high-quality sound powered by spatial audio with Dolby atmos.

These two models inaugurate the Era range, which will come to be characterized by offering another immersive sound concept as well as greater connectivity options, without forgetting that it will also feature Trueplay synchronization technology.



And also, for being a range of sustainable manufacturing and consumption. In this regard, in these first two models, post-consumer recycled plastic and paper packaging from 100% sustainable sources have been used in their manufacture. And also, within its energy efficiency, in a state of rest it consumes less than two watts and integrates a new advanced sleep mode.

Going into detail, this model is the smaller of the two, although somewhat larger and heavier than the Sonos One, with an elegant premium design that fits well anywhere, making it easy to listen to any content in clear stereo with deep bass, having for this two tweeters inclined to send clear high frequencies both towards the

left and right to create a sensational stereo listening experience.

This model will arrive on March 28 globally with a price of 279 euros.

And in the case of the most advanced option, the company tells us that this model has a complex acoustic architecture integrated into a timeless hourglass-shaped design, whose listening experience is completely immersive.

Its six powerful speakers carry the sound to the left, to the right, forwards and upwards, to offer an experience that is as immersive as possible, allowing you to enjoy spatial audio technology with Dolby Atmos in all its splendor.

Kevin J.Yeaman, CEO of Dolby, highlights that:

Dolby Atmos created a new way to experience music and audio entertainment. Sounds and music come alive with unparalleled clarity and depth. Era 300 sound innovation with Dolby Atmos creates a completely immersive music experience

This model also supports multi-channel surround sound when two units of the same are combined, enhancing the Dolby Atmos sound listening experience. Sonos says that this model is ideal for both end users and creators.

For Giles Martin, Vice President of Sound Experience at Sonos:

Like the switch from mono to stereo, spatial audio is the next evolution of sound, capable of creating an acoustic experience that immerses you fully in the music. As creators and major streaming platforms begin to use spatial audio for music, the time has come to create a sound experience that lives up to everything this unique and original format promises.

This model will also arrive on March 28 globally with a price of 499 euros.

Spatial audio in Apple Music

The company also announced today that it will add spatial audio support to Apple Music on March 28, something Sonos Era 300, Arc, and Beam (Gen 2) users may notice.

According to the company:

Apple Music with Spatial Audio puts listeners at the center of their music with an ever-growing catalog of songs and expertly curated playlists from renowned artists across genres.

Image: Sonos Era 300 / Credit: Sonos