Sonic Prime: Netflix series gets teaser with Dr. Robotnik and Shadow

has released a new teaser trailer for the animated Sonic , showing a little bit of what fans can expect. The video features the hedgehog facing off against iconic villains Dr. and Shadow with various stunts and colorful visuals.

Sonic Prime will hit the streaming platform’s catalog later this year. Check out the teaser below: - Advertisement - Netflix announced the animated series Sonic Prime in February and said it would feature 24 episodes. How to change the IP address of your computer in Windows 10 In the synopsis, it is cited as an electrifying adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse will be in Sonic’s hands, as well as bringing a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Canadian company WildBrain is responsible for animation from its Vancouver studio, while showrunners and executive producers are from Man of Action Entertainment, known for their work on Ben 10 and Big Hero 6. - Advertisement - Recently, SEGA confirmed the launch of the hedgehog’s new title, Sonic Frontiers, for November 8, 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Netflix has been investing in game-based productions in recent months. After the debacle of the Resident Evil series, she brought in Tekken Bloodlines, which was well received by the public. Another recent production is Cyberpunk Edgerunners, based on the CD Projekt Red title. The anime was produced by the developer in partnership with Studio Trigger and is now available on the service. - Advertisement - Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced that it is working on an Assassin’s Creed mobile game with Netflix. It will likely be related to the recently announced live-action series.