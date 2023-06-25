Sonic Origins Plus becomes available as an all-in-one bundle for SEGA’s game

- Advertisement -

Last Friday (23), SEGA released the sonic origins plusan all-in-one package based on the game Sonic Origins. It adds a ton of new content to the game – which has already been reviewed by TechSmart. The expansion includes 12 Game Gear titles and, for the first time, Amy Rose arrives as a playable character in sonic the hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & KnucklesIt is sonic cd – the latter also brings the ability to play with Knuckles through new paths designed for his talents.

The list of Game Gear titles emulated and playable at the museum includes: doctor Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, sonic blast, sonic chaos, Sonic Drift, Sonic Drift 2, sonic labyrinth, sonic spinball, sonic the hedgehog (8-bit), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (8-bit), Sonic Triple Trouble, Tails Adventure It is Tails’ Skypatrol. - Advertisement - The all-in-one package comes with additional content already released for Sonic Origins, including Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack. In all, there are 16 classic Sonic games in the entire collection. Hacked over 10,000 devices to download anime