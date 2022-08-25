Sonic Frontiers gets a story trailer and has a confirmed release date

Update (24/08/2022) – GS

A new trailer was d during the opening night of GamesCom 2022, giving us more details on the game’s story and confirming the release date that had leaked hours before the trailer was released. Sonic Frontiers will be released in November 8, 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch and PC.

A mysterious stranger, a wonderful new land. In search of the missing Chaos Emeralds, Sonic finds himself stranded on an island filled with unusual creatures. Wield the power of the ancients as you fight hordes of powerful enemies on your way to unlocking the mysteries hidden in the Starfall Islands. Join Sonic and save the inhabitants from this colossal, mechanized threat!

In the new trailer, we can see that in addition to the cinematic moments in the open world, the game also has excerpts that refer to the classic hedgehog games, but reimagined in a more updated way. - Advertisement - Sega was certainly brave to schedule the release for the same week as Skull and Bones and God of War: Ragnarok, but Will Sonic be able to beat the sales of its competitors?

Update (23/08/2022) – GS

Sonic Frontiers has leaked release date ahead of official announcement

Even though the Sonic Frontiers trailers didn't get gamers very excited, Sega remains confident with the release and intends to put the speedy hedgehog to compete with the big releases of 2022. As we knew, the game is set to appear in some form during this week's announcements at GamesCom, with many hopeful that we would see a new trailer and release date reveal for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Unfortunately for some, the release date appears to have leaked before the official announcement. A promotional video from the Japanese Sonic Frontiers account was posted this morning and indicated that the game will launch in November 8th. The video has since been made private, preventing it from spreading further, but many have managed to replicate the content.

If the information is true, Sonic will have to face very strong enemies in stores, as Sony has scheduled the release of God of War Ragnarok for November 9 and Ubisoft will release the long-awaited Skull and Bones also for November 8 . Many developers want to ensure that games are considered for this year’s The Game Awards, but is this a good sales strategy?

Update (06/13/2022) – GS

Sonic Frontiers won’t be delayed even after player requests

A few days ago, SEGA finally released the first trailer with gameplay for Sonic Frontiers, the new Hedgehog game that arrives later this year and promises to take the franchise to a new level. Despite the realistic settings and state-of-the-art graphics, many were disappointed by the game's preview, mainly because of its gameplay, stating that it looked more like a "fan-made Unreal Engine demo". During last weekend's Summer Game Fest, some people got a chance to experience the game firsthand, but initial reactions were also not the best, with many believing that the release should be delayed for refinement. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be in the developer's plans. In an interview with VGC, Takashi Iizuka, head of Sonic Team, revealed that the game will not be delayed, despite the negative feedback from fans. It's not that surprising. We understand that everyone is kind of reacting to the video they've watched and that they don't understand what this new gameplay is compared to what they already know. So we see a lot of people saying, 'Oh, it's kind of like this, or that, but it doesn't look like this or that'. And really, the team is creating this new game format for Sonic and we're calling it the 'open zone' format.

The executive says that players should try the game before forming an opinion, as it is not possible to compare this format with other Hedgehog games. He also states that the team is very satisfied with the result obtained so far and that the target audience was very favorable to the new game. Sonic Frontiers is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch in late 2022. And you, what did you think of the game so far?

Update (05/31/2022) – by DT

Sonic Frontiers wins first trailer with gameplay and more news will come soon

Sonic Frontiers, new game of the blue hedgehog, had its first trailer released this Tuesday (31). The preview is very short, but it already highlights some gameplay moments in open and colorful scenarios. The content was released by SEGA in partnership with IGN and the developer promised more news about the game soon. Sonic Frontiers will be released in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch with subtitles in Portuguese.

Frontiers will be the first main game in the series since the launch of Sonic Forces in 2017. According to SEGA, the new title is going down a completely different line, going for the first time in its history to a truly open world. SEGA’s expectations for the new game are very high and the developers continue to work on improvements and polishing the game in search of a success in criticism and, consequently, in sales. So, what did you think about the trailer? Tell us in the comments below!

Update (05/02/2022) – MR SEGA reinforces that Sonic Frontiers will be released in 2022 with Portuguese subtitles

Sonic Frontiers has been without news for months, which has led fans to speculate that the game could have been delayed or was experiencing issues in its development. However, SEGA made it public to clarify that its release remains scheduled for 2022.

SEGA social media outlet Katie Chrzanowski responded to questions from worried fans about whether they would see the new Hedgehog title later this year. According to her, Sonic Frontiers will gain news soon and its release is still scheduled for 2022.

I see a lot of people asking about Sonic Frontiers and although we don’t have news about it today, don’t worry because we will have news soon. The game remains scheduled for release later in the year.”

Despite not having given a certain date, it is possible that she is referring to the Summer Game Fest, which will take place in June, which will bring information about several games. Sonic Frontiers was announced at The Game Awards 2021 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Previously, SEGA that it will feature Portuguese subtitles. The title has been developed by Sonic Team and features creative director Takashi Izuka. According to him, the intention is for the game to be a milestone for the franchise and deliver the best possible performance, especially on new generation consoles.

Original text – 01/10/2022

Sonic Frontiers will be released with Europeian Portuguese dubbing and subtitles

During The Game Awards 2021, amid the many announcements of games that will be released in the future, SEGA revealed a small teaser of Sonic Frontiers, a new game from the most famous speed hedgehog in games. Scheduled for release at the end of this year, little is known about the game, but this week, the official Europeian profile of the Sonic franchise on Facebook revealed that the game will be localized for several different languages, including our beloved Europeian Portuguese.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for a new Sonic game to recover all the popularity that the character achieved in the 80s and 90s. At the moment, many are betting their chips on Sonic Frontiers, a new game in the franchise that will take it to the new generation consoles and that can bring many new features in terms of gameplay. Among the main localizations of the new game, we will have subtitles and dubbing in Europeian Portuguese, however, we still don’t know who will be the voice actors of the new game, which should be a way to avoid spoilers about the characters that will appear.