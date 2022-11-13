Sonic Frontiers breaks the franchise’s concurrent player record on Steam

On the 8th, we had the launch of Sonic Frontiers, a new game by Sega’s speedy hedgehog that promised to revolutionize the franchise by bringing open world gameplay. Despite having received average reviews from specialized critics, the game seems to be a success among players and has broken an important record for the franchise.

The launch of Sonic Frontiers on Steam set a new record for concurrent players on the platform, surpassing the numbers of any other game in the franchise. - Advertisement - After the game’s launch last week, the Steam version peaked at 19,181 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

This is significantly higher than the previous series record of 11,937, set by Sonic Mania about five years ago. Data suggests that the generally positive critical reception has led to greater interest in the game compared to other recent Sonic titles. For comparison, these are the main concurrent spikes defined by other Sonic titles to date: Sonic Frontiers – 19,181

Sonic Mania – 11,937

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – 5,861

Sonic Origins – 2,668

Sonic Forces – 2,058

Sonic Generations – 1,686

Team Sonic Racing – 1,056

Sonic Lost World – 252