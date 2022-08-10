“Sonic 3″ will return with new adventures to the big screen: know the details

At the beginning of this 2022, sonic the hedgehog 2 hit the big with a gargantuan $72.1 million at the domestic box office, and worldwide grosses of more than $400 million; considering that it was one of the few productions that risked coming out in the COVID-19 era. As well as being crowned the biggest premiere of all time for a video game adaptation, surpassing the first installment and the biggest opening of paramount in more than 5 years.

The film franchise stars james marsden (The best of me; 27 weddings), Jim Carrey (Doctor Robotnik) and Ben Schwartz (gives voice to Sonic). Now for its premiere Sonic 3 will have to compete with Avatar 3by James Cameron, which is also scheduled for release in the 2024 holiday season.

Jim Carrey is the evil Doctor Robotnik in “Sonic.” (Paramount Plus)

In the original delivery of Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog) 2020, an American-Japanese fantasy adventure, the video game character teams up with a local police officer in a town, in order to get rid of secret government forces and defeat Robotnik, who wants to take over his powers using his technologically advanced robot weapons. This film was directed by Jeff Fowler (in his directorial debut) with a screenplay by Pat Casey Y Josh Miller.

The film grossed around $295 million internationally, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

As for the second film, sonic the hedgehog 2, Schwartz, Marsden Y Carrey they continued with their characters, accompanied by other faces. On this occasion the story told that after settling in Green Hills, Sonic was dying to prove that he had the material to be a true hero. So, the acid test was when he returned from the evil Robotnik, who did not return alone, but with a new sidekick, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

For this reason, Sonic He teamed up with his own adventure partner, Tails, and together they risked an experience that would take them all over the world in search of the precious stone to prevent evildoers from taking it over.

Jim Carrey at the premiere of the film “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

The interest that the Hollywood production company has in continuing to expand the universe of Sonic on the big and small screens, is so avid that, in addition to Sonic 3: The Movieother related productions, such as the series of Knuckles, will be released in the service of streaming of Paramount Plus.

