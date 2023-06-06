Something practical for Blockchain technology: meat traceability

- Advertisement -

Blockchain technology continues to amaze with its various applications. In this case, its potential to improve the traceability of halal meat is highlighted, addressing important concerns in the food sector. A pioneering project in Wales is developing a data exchange platform that uses blockchain to ensure compliance with halal standards and prevent fraud in this market.

Traceability is a crucial aspect in the food industry, especially in products with specific requirements, such as halal meat. Fraud and fraudulent practices often occur that undermine consumer trust and ethical standards. This is where blockchain technology can make a difference.

A pioneering project in Wales

In Wales, startup iov42 is leading an innovative project to improve traceability of halal meat through the use of blockchain. In collaboration with Prime UK, a specialist compliance services company, iov42 is developing a secure data sharing platform that records and tracks compliance with halal standards throughout the supply chain.

Benefits of blockchain technology

Blockchain technology offers significant benefits in terms of traceability and transparency. By permanently and securely recording each stage of the production and distribution process, an immutable record is created that can be verified by all parties involved. This not only ensures the integrity of the products, but also helps combat fraud and illegal practices.

Fraud prevention in the halal market

The halal market has faced several cases of fraud and dishonest practices in the past. From the smuggling of uncertified products to the substitution of halal meat with other meats, these incidents have undermined consumer confidence and negatively impacted the industry as a whole. Blockchain technology offers a promising solution by enabling full product traceability and ensuring compliance with halal standards.

Boost to the halal industry in Wales

The iov42 and Prime UK project not only aims to improve the traceability of halal meat, but also to boost the halal industry in Wales. Backed by the Welsh Government’s Blockchain Demonstrator Challenge Fund, this project could set a successful example of the practical benefits that blockchain technology can bring to the region and the halal market in general.

