Some versions of Android share your personal data even if you don’t want to

Every time we talk about privacy the world starts shaking. Sometimes because they catch a developer red-handed and sometimes because there are those who guarantee that their products are all respectful of users’ personal information. Even in the latter case, we must make a leap of faith and believe that this is going to be so. So, as far as privacy is concerned, we are in the hands of companies that manufacture and develop products that “promise” us that they are safe and that they will not look beyond what is necessary. But in the heat of information like the one we bring you today, it seems that the outlook is less and less certain and we are already having fewer companies to trust. Be careful with the installation of Android In this case, the analysis carried out by Dublin’s Trinity College does not have so much to do with different versions of Android over the years as specific installations created by brands that manufacture their own models of mobile phones . They found that even when the software is “minimally configured” and the phone sits on the table doing (apparently) nothing, the operating system is sharing “substantial amounts” of information to developers and pre-installed app companies like Facebook, Google. , LinkedIn and Microsoft. As you know, those apps that we find already installed when we take the smartphone out of the box (the bloatware of a lifetime) are there by agreements of the manufacturers with those companies and for which they obtain some type of economic or other compensation. And all of the above occurs even if we indicate to the operating system that we do not want a single bit of personal information to come out of the device. All this data that is sent to these companies has to do with the IMEI number of the terminal, our advertising ID, etc., in such a way that these companies can identify who we are and continue to receive relevant data to follow up. For example, some versions of Samsung’s Android seem to use Google Analytics to collect some data, while the “Google push service is used with the Microsoft OneDrive system application” within a Huawei model tested in the study. Similarly, Microsoft’s Swiftkey keyboard sent the Google advertising ID of the analyzed smartphone to Redmond’s servers, while Xiaomi sent the Google user’s advertising ID to its own servers. As you can see, a drain of personal information that should not leave the phone without our consent and that, apparently, seems a fairly widespread custom within the Android ecosystem. >