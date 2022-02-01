Some Samsung Galaxy S22 could suffer delays and arrive later in stores

The last year has been quite complicated as far as forecasts for sales of some ranges of mobile devices are concerned. Apple seems to have had to deal with component shortages by managing its stock of models and carrying components from one to another to try not to miss in stores so Samsung, apparently, is seeing them and wishing with some models.

It is the case, for example, of his Galaxy S21 FE Edition, which from trying to get out around the summer, had to settle for doing so at the end of 2021. Now, these supply problems seem to be slightly hitting the plans of the Koreans with the new Galaxy S22 that we will officially know next week, on the 9th when Samsung celebrates its already well-known Unpacked event.

staggered release

What Jon Prosser has just leaked is that although we will know the new terminals within eight days, In reality, their sale will not be simultaneous.ay to guarantee a sufficient stock of units, the Koreans will choose to manage the complete launch of the new terminals. In such a way that at the end of February we can only get hold of one of the three projected models.

Bad news: I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback. Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)However, availability has now been split: S22 Ultra: Feb 25S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSN

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 31, 2022

If the initial date that was being considered was February 25 as the moment in which these three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 would arrive, in reality by that date we will only have one of them, and it will be the top of the range. The most complete. The most expensive. The Ultra model, for that of satisfying the early adopter users who call, and who move annually acquiring the latest news to always have the best of the best.

Now, what would happen with the other two planned models? Well, in that case, both the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the standard model would go to the second week of March, specifically until the 11th, when they would arrive with everything at the stores to accompany their older brother. As you can see, we are not talking about a considerable delay either, such as the one carried out in 2020 by Apple when two of its iPhone 12 models (the Pro Max and the Mini) landed in stores a little more than a month after the other devices. In November. At the moment there is no more data or official confirmation, but seeing the precision with which some details of these smartphones have been known, we can almost get used to the idea that this delay will take place. No?

