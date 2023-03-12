5G News
Some Samsung Galaxy 23 and S23+ seem to have a blur issue

Published on

By Abraham
The Galaxy S23 and S23+ feature the same camera setup as the Galaxy S22 and S22+, but photos from the main rear camera seem to have a blurring issue that is frustrating many users. It seems that the 50 MP rear camera of the Galaxy S23 and S23+ is having trouble keeping the whole scene in focus. It seems that while the center of the scene looks sharp and in focus as you’d expect, photos come out blurry on the sides and edges. Although it is suggested that the problem affects units of the Galaxy S23 and S23+ made in Vietnam, the problem has also been reproduced with photos of documents and text on units made in India.

According to some users, this issue was also occurring on the Galaxy S22 series, but it was not reported at the time, and it seems that sending the phone in for repair is the only way to fix it.

