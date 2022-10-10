Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Some roller coasters trigger iPhone 14 crash detection

By Abraham
Crash Detection is a new safety feature that has come with the family iPhone 14 and the new ones Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE.

Although Apple uses specific hardware, an advanced algorithm, and over a million hours of crash data, false positives are still possible.

Apparently some roller coasters they are provoking Automatic calls to Emergencies by making the device think that an accident has occurred. ation.

As reported by Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal and Coaster101, in recent weeks, some amusement parks have detected false notifications to Emergencies by some users who have climbed on roller coasters.

In one of the parks, they have installed signs asking people not to bring devices to the attractions, to turn them off or put them in airplane mode. Another thing is that users pay attention.

When asked about this issue, an Apple spokesperson indicated that Crash Detection is “extremely accurate in detecting serious collisions and that the company optimized it to get help from users and minimize false positives.”

In response to the question about roller coasters fooling the show, the spokesperson said that “Technology provides peace of mind, and Apple will continue to improve it over time.”


