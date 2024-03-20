Some researchers no longer have any qualms about using AI in scientific papers

Some people have begun to worry after seeing, with a simple search on Google Scholar, how a large number of scientific publications already include extracts written by language models like ChatGPT , discovered thanks to the clichéd phrases of “I don’t have access to real-time data.” », «according to my latest knowledge update».

This incursion of AI into scientific documents may be nothing more than another symptom of a publication model that has been harshly criticized by numerous doctors and researchers, both foreign and Spanish, while the rapid publication of the maximum number of documents is often prioritized. possible papers in scientific journals about their quality or depth since this is how many teachers and researchers can obtain the necessary methods to advance in their academic career.

On the social network Apparently, if you search “according to my latest knowledge update” or “I don’t have access to real-time data” on Google Scholar, tons of AI-generated articles appear . This is really the worst timeline.”

Journalist Emanuel Maiberg, from 404media , has also echoed this information, warning that a large part of these papers with AI have been published in low-quality scientific journals, a genre that, due to its large number, represents a problem well recognized by the scientific community. These are publications with very low quality standards that often offer a “pay-to-publish” model, that is, paying to publish.

Several users on And Google Scholar collects an enormous variety of publications without differentiating by quality between some journals or others.

Concern also among Spanish professionals

An editorial written by medical professional Rafael Fernández-Samos-Gutiérrez, an expert in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at the University Care Complex of León, warns of this practice in the journal Angiología . “Journals have reason to worry, because the very existence of the peer review process, a fundamental mechanism that governs how science is done, may be compromised,” says the doctor.

«The ease of producing attractive but insubstantial articles brings to light how thin the barrier is between real science and absurdity. It is urgent to know if convincing scientific works can be written using AI,” he says in the text.

Fake images also sneak in

It must be clarified that not all papers that include phrases such as “this is a possible introduction for your topic” that reveal ChatGPT have used AI as a deception, since the object of study of some studies is precisely the response of Intelligence Artificial. However, the problem is still relevant and included in a general problem regarding the career and success of scientific professionals in the academic world.

Not only text generated by AI has been sneaked into these papers. Last month, an image created by artificial intelligence showing a mouse with a giant penis found in a magazine called “Frontiers in Cell Development and Biology” made the news .

The main scientific journals must add the indiscriminate use of AI to the list of checks to check before approving a new article, although a university professor interviewed by 404media comments that it is legitimate to use AI if it is to improve readability and language . Other publications affected by this phenomenon, such as the magazine Surfaces and Interfaces, already include AI standards in their publication policies section .

We have searched for possible similar cases in Spanish on Google Scholar, so far without results.