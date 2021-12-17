Some products that “protect” from 5G are radioactive

There is no evidence that 5G networks are harmful to health. In fact, the World Health Organization states that 5G mobile networks are secure and do not differ from existing 3G and 4G signals.

Despite this, conspiracy theories have fueled antenna attacks by misinformed people who consider them harmful.

Some have decided to take the opportunity to earn money, marketing necklaces and accessories that claim to “protect” people from 5G mobile networks.

The problem is that the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) has warned about some of these products that emit harmful ionizing radiation.

Among the products identified are an “Energy Armor” sleep mask, bracelet and necklace. A Magnetix Wellness brand children’s bracelet was also found to emit radiation.

“Don’t take it with you anymore, store it safely and wait for the return instructions”the ANVS said in a statement. “Sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been informed that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this.”

In May 2020, UK trade regulations tried to halt sales of a 339-pound USB stick that claimed to offer ‘protection’ against 5G.

ANVS has published in web page a complete list of the products you have identified as radioactive.