Some Pixel 6s are unlocked with someone else’s fingerprint

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been plagued with problems since their launch: they do not reach the advertised charging power, a bug calls random contacts, the screen produces a strange flickering and the fingerprint reader is slower than expected. .

The surprising thing is that Google has explained the slowness of the fingerprint reader due to the greater security it incorporates. However, something strange is happening.

Some users have started to report that Your Pixel 6 can be unlocked with someone else’s finger.

A user of Reddit went to the Google Pixel community to report that his Pixel 6 can apparently be unlocked by his wife using her index finger, even though the only fingerprint registered on the phone is your own thumb.

Some users are also reporting the same issue on their own devices in the comments, with different levels of severity. The post also contains a video demonstrating the problem.

The original user uses an Omotion screen protector, which could affect the reliability of the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner. But even so, one of the users mentions in the comments that their phone does not have a screen protector, but the problem is there.

It seems that erasing the fingerprint from the phone and re-registering it fixes the problem for some people.