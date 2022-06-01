Some of the main novelties that have arrived in May to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has wanted to review all the improvements that it has included throughout this month of May to its Teams productivity platform, highlighting aspects such as the new improvement filters in the videos, the sending of invitations in multiple languages, and the Together mode for all participants in the same meeting, as well as Teams certifications for new devices, among others.

Regarding the enhancement filters for videos, the Adjust brightness filter arrives, whose activation before or during the meeting will allow improving the lighting conditions of the participant when they are in an environment with excess light. On the other hand, the Soft Focus filter creates a subtle blur of the background it is in.



Improvements and innovations that offer new possibilities

In meeting broadcasts, it is now possible show the gallery of participants in landscape mode and hover below the meeting stage when sharing content or highlighting participants.

Regarding the sending of invitations in multiple languages, administrators will now be able to configure the display of all the information of the invitations to participate in a meeting in up to two different languages ​​maximum, allowing guests to read the information in the language in which they are most comfortable, and more if you want to have people from different countries.

In chat conversations, Teams brings support for suggested replies in new languages ​​to mobile, including Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, and Hebrew, among others. Participants in a meeting will also be able to set a status, choosing between free, busy, or out of office.

Meeting organizers can select the private meeting feature, allowing users to hide meeting details when you share your calendar with other users.

Regarding the mode Together for all, hosts and presenters in the same meeting can now have all joining participants have Together mode enabled, within the scenario that has been chosen. This feature is currently available for the desktop.

Regarding the new devices certified by Teams There’s the Logitech Zone True Wireless Bluetooth headset, the Huddly L1 1-inch sensor camera, Yamaha’s ADECIA tabletop solution, and Shure’s digital signal processor.

Frontline workers will now be able to have access to the Walkie-Talkie function on Crosscall devices.

More Info/Image Credit: Microsoft