Some of the best multisport smartwatches for athletes

Currently you can get smartwatches of all kinds and that are especially aimed at a specific audience, so that they can fully exploit their capabilities.

For this occasion, we intend to focus on some of the best multisport watches for athletesthat is, those smartwatches that allow training that includes multiple activities.

In fact, we must be very clear about the point that what multisport watches are looking for is that the athlete you don’t have to switch modes in the middle of your activityas for example it could be a triathlon.

The point is that with other smartwatches, the person must personally change the activity mode and record each sport separately, which turns out to be impractical when it comes to the first thing we discuss, that is, several sports at once.

Something that should also be commented on, It is the type of specifications that are sought in this type of watches, within which they include a good GPS, health monitoring, a battery that has high autonomy, sports modes, among other factors. Having said that, let’s go now for the best multisport smartwatches.

Suunto 9 Baro

We start with a device that has been created by one of the best sports watch brands on the market, the Finnish Suunto. The 9 Baro model it is a resistant creation and with a quality design that seeks to be the first option for athletes, including more than 80 different activity tracking modes and having a water resistance of up to 100 meters.

Among other functions, the watch has a heart rate monitor, barometer, altimeter, GPS battery saver and some more tools that will make those 399 euros that the Sunnto 9 Baro costs on Amazon worthwhile.

Polar Vantage V2

Another option of the most outstanding in the market is the Polar Vantage V2 from the Polar company, who originated this watch to be the flagship of the brand And so far it has not disappointed at all.

In general, the Vantage V2 offers the basic tools such as heart rate monitoring or GPS, but it also provides outstanding features, such as its leg recovery or running and cycling performance test. It is priced at 449 euros on Amazon and is undoubtedly one of the star options today in this genre of smartwatches.

Garmin Fenix ​​7

In this top of smartwatches, a model that belonged to Garmin, one of the best creators of sports watches, could not be needed, and for this occasion, the Garmin Fenix ​​7 is the one who takes all the awards. The watch features a slightly larger design than its predecessors, and also stands out for its wide section of what it has to offer athletes.

Solar charging, long battery life, Health Snapshot function, fitness tracking, accurate GPS and many more things you can find in this smartwatch of 677 euros.