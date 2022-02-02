Some MacBook suddenly run out of battery, is yours affected?

Apple lately gives us some bugs that are real wonders, especially for users who see how their computers, more or less modern and without many years behind them, begin to cause problems more typical of terminals that are already on the downhill slope of their useful life. And MacBooks, moreover, are not exactly cheap products. The list is also very long, with recognized problems in official batteries and chargers that have almost always resulted in users going to official stores to go through a free repair process, yes, but that turns their new computers into “refurbished” by art of those policies and terms of use imposed by those of Cupertino. New update, new problems The fact is that just a few days after the publication of macOS 12.2, some users are reporting in Reddit forums and messages on Twitter of a problem that leads their MacBook to eat the battery in a while record, with autonomy marks far from those they had been enjoying until just before that update. The problem is not so much in the use we make of the computer, which seems to be holding up with numbers that are quite similar to normal ones, but rather that all the consumption and almost complete emptying of the battery takes place when we close the lid of the MacBook and enter in sleep mode. That’s when the update does all the damage imaginable. As some users who have followed the trail of what the computer consumes in that situation have been able to verify, the whole problem seems to point to the bluetooth accessories that we have connected, such as a mouse, a keyboard, etc., which they continue to consume system resources. Moreover, as you can see in the graph that you have in the tweet published in recent days, above, it is possible to see how consumption is maintained and even accelerates when the screen is already off. Obviously Apple has not said anything officially, nor has it recognized that there may be a problem in the update, although we are sure that it is looking closely at the energy performance of its computers these days. Will the solution come with macOS 12.3? Well, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be like that, since some users have verified that also with that release the battery drains when the Mac rests in sleep mode. So it’s time to wait. >