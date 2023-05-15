- Advertisement -

A week ago surprised us with all kinds of news within the Google I/O 2023. Its conference for developers gave a lot of play, with all kinds of new products, highlighting the Pixel Fold, as well as improvements in its main services.

And the truth is that Google’s Pixel family is a very complete range of phones and that it has won the love of millions of users who do not hesitate to get hold of these phones. Although if you are the owner of one of these models, you still have problems with Google Maps.

Some Pixels overheat excessively when using Google Maps

Or this is what emerges from the latest information that is circulating through the Google forums and where More and more users are complaining because Google Maps causes their equipment to consume their much faster.

- Advertisement -

Taking into account that Maps is one of the most used apps on Android, it is simply an essential in my day to day, the fact that Google Pixel phones suffer battery problems when opening Google Maps is not exactly the best news.

experiencing-battery- -because.jpg" width="980" height="566" alt="Some Google Pixel phones are experiencing battery issues. Because?" > United Internet is pushing ahead with plans for the Ionos IPO enlarge photo / Unplash

From what it seems, the moment Google Maps is opened, the Pixel begins to consume battery in an exaggerated way. Also, we are talking about different models, such as the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7. The reason? Everything indicates that it is the Google Maps app.

- Advertisement -

Taking a walk through the Google and Reddit forums, we see that Google Maps is giving real headaches. Also, not only does it drain the battery, but the phone overheats.

“Started yesterday. Massive battery usage from Google app and to a lesser extent Android System Intelligence. Just went through and did a factory reset, reinstalled most things and still happening,” wrote one user on Reddit. “In addition to the battery not lasting, the phone gets very hot so I know it’s damaging the battery and potentially the CPU.”

Many users thought Google Maps was to blame, but after deleting the app and downloading a previous version, the problem still persisted.”The Google app keeps draining the battery regardless of the version, and I’ve been back until May 1 “, they write. “I don’t know how to tell if the app is trying to call home or in a loop with something like that, but the symptoms are still the same.”

- Advertisement -

At the moment Google has not said anything about it, but it seems that they are already working to solve this problem that could be related to some type of security patch. In the meantime, you better not use Maps if you have a Pixel.

>