Some Alder Lake-N SoCs will not have high-performance cores

The Alder Lake-N are the low power and low price variant that Intel has developed to extend its new processing platform. And it is that the chip giant wants to position the Alder Lake in any market segmentfrom large servers to small embedded.

To the “S” series for desktops and the “H, P and U” for laptops, 2-in-1s and convertibles, Intel now adds the Alder Lake-N that will be marketed under the Pentium and Celeron brands for personal computers of input range. They will have eight processing cores, two high-performance ‘Golden Cove’ and six high-efficiency ‘Gracemont’, continuing the hybrid design that Intel has opted for for its new architecture in the purest style of the big.LITTLE that ARM uses for mobile devices.

Although that will be the general rule of the «N» series, the Japanese media Coelacanth Dream has found in a repository of Intel drivers for Linux other models that will reduce consumption and price even more thanks to the removal of cores for performance. A return of the Atom models that will feature two quad-core clusters, with 2MB of L2 cache each and a shared third-level cache in an undisclosed size.

That is, these SoCs would use eight high-efficiency E cores and none P performance. They will have a next-generation integrated graphics with 32 execution units, the same one that mounts the Core i5-12600. Intel puts its overall performance in the range of what older Skylake models offered, though some external tests say it will be lower.

We do not know if Intel will be able to offer the new technologies and standards implemented for the platform in this series, such as LPDDR5 memories, the PCIe 5.0 interface, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity or the new USB4 connection port.

What these Alder Lake-N’s for? Surely for small integrated and embedded in professional applications, while in the consumer market we could see them in Chromebooks to compete in low consumption and price with the current basic models that use ARM.

It is clear that Intel has been successful in its commitment to a hybrid architecture that offers great flexibility when developing different models, simply adding / reducing clusters or using cores to increase performance or efficiency.