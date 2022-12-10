Solutions to Common Photoshop Sky Replacement Issues

Photoshop’s new automatic sky replacement tool is here, and it brings with it the promise of saving a ton of time and effort on a task that is traditionally rather tedious. But of course, no automated software is perfect, and you are bound to run into the occasional issue. This fantastic video tutorial will show you how to deal with the most common problems you might encounter when using the feature.

Coming to you from Anthony Morganti, this great video tutorial will show you how to handle a few of the common issues you might encounter when working with Photoshop’s new sky replacement tool. Probably the most common problem you will encounter when using any sort of automatic sky replacement software is imperfect masking. I sometimes encounter issues with the tops of skyscrapers when using this sort of tool, particularly when they have a lot of glass or are rather shiny, bringing them closer in exposure to the sky. Thankfully, Photoshop lets you refine the mask manually, and if you are used to using the brush tool, you should have no trouble jumping right in. Altogether, the sky replacement tool looks to be quite useful for a wide variety of applications. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Morganti.