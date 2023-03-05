Solutions that you can try if your mobile sends blurry videos and photos

Do the photos or videos that you have sent to a contact look very blurry? Well This is something extremely common that can be produced by various factorsand precisely for that reason, it is that today we come to talk to you about this topic in question.

And since this can happen due to different factors, there are also ways to fix it to send your photos and videos as sharp as possible and lose as little quality as possibleso join us as we are going to discuss the various solutions for this below.

Check your smartphone camera

Before commenting on any other point, the first thing is to check that the camera on your mobile does not have any problem when taking a photo or recording a video. To do this, you can go to verify your gallery and see if the latest photos or videos you’ve taken look blurry or otherwise flawed. After this, it goes directly to the mobile camera to check that everything is fine and that there is no quality deficiency.

Be careful with the compression that Google Photos does

It is well known that Google Photos usually compresses your images to reduce their weight, at the expense of lowering their quality. That being said, compression may be what is damaging some of your files.

So for when you go to select your photos or videosthe best thing will be that you choose the file of Real size (the file at its highest quality) and not Large (the file is compressed).

Use WhatsApp to send files at the highest quality

WhatsApp is an app that is used to send all the videos and photos you want to your contacts, and although the application itself compresses the files by default so that they weigh less when they are sent (and therefore look worse), this is something you can configure from your own settings. To do this you will need to do the following:

– Enter the application WhatsApp.

– Enter the chat in question where you want to send the complete and uncompressed files.

– Click on the button of the clip to display the various sending options and click on the option of Document.

– When the Android file explorer opens, select the image you want and send it. Keep in mind that this is the only way to send photos at the highest quality via WhatsApp.

Send photos and videos from Telegram

An option that can be much better than WhatsApp is Telegram. In fact, it is possible to send uncompressed photos or videos from the gallery itself. Do you want to send the content here? Well, enter the chat of the person to whom you will send the photos or videos in question and click on the clip symbol, which is displayed at the bottom of your screen.

When the menu is displayed, choose the material and then click on the three vertical dots. Finally, click on the tab as files and that’s it, Telegram will send the files uncompressed. Here to be honest, you can see better results compared to WhatsApp.