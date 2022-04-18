Solar generators on offer, BLUETTI’s proposal in the face of the energy crisis

The price of electricity is getting more and more expensive, it has been like this for many months, and the war in Ukraine has worsened the situation by putting at risk the current gas transfer logistics between Russia and the rest of the world.

It is clear that renewable energies are the future, and self-sufficiency is one of those points with which we dream. Not depending on anything other than the Sun to be able to have energy in our house is something that many want.

That is one of the objectives of the BLUETTI company, specialized in batteries and generators and with several solar generators on offer to celebrate Easter.

You can see the details at es.bluettipower.eu, and here is a summary of the main products:

Solar panel BLUETTI SP350 350W

We start with a solar panel capable of folding. It has a conversion rate of 23.4%, which means that a lot of the energy captured is used. It is compatible with BLUETTI solar generators, and allows to power devices in recreational vehicles, campers, motorhomes and trailers.

It is the dream of free and clean energy production, an energy independent of the grid that helps us extend the duration of our trips.

Link: es.bluettipower.eu for 749 euros with the Easter discount.

AC200MAX

Let’s now go to one of the best products of the company. It is a generator with a capacity of 2048Wh, an LFP battery with more than 3500 life cycles with 80% discharge, expandable with up to 2 additional battery modules.

It can offer up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300.

It features 2,200W pure sine wave AC inverter, up to 4800W peak, and up to 900W solar charging input and 50W AC adapter charging, 1400W total.

Link: es.bluettipower.eu for 1999 euros at Easter.

AC300+B300

The jewel in the crown comes with this 3000W/3072Wh combo.

Its LFP battery also has more than 3,500 life cycles, and it has 17 different power outlets to connect any device.

There are 7 ways to recharge, including, of course, solar panels. It is 100% modular, accepting up to 4xB300, so the capacity can be greatly expanded. The joint maximum recharge is 5400W.

It has a pure sine wave inverter, UPS system and MPPT solar charging system, all with intelligent control and monitoring via Bluetooth or WIFI with Bluetti APP.

Link: es.bluettipower.eu for 3,899 euros.

AC50S

And we end up with one of the cheapest units, one of the best sellers of the brand.

They are 500 WH/300W, with 11 output sockets to power different devices at the same time. It has 3 charging modes (solar panel, mains plug, car cigarette lighter socket), and has LED lighting with SOS function.

It has an internal cooling system to avoid problems with the lithium battery.

It is ideal for charging laptops, speakers, mobile phones, tablets… but by also having alternating current, we can give life to small appliances in the middle of the field.

Link: es.bluettipower.eu for 459 euros.