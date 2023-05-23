Solana Saga available for purchase: prices and specifications of the crypto phone

- Advertisement -

Orders for Solana Saga, the crypto-smartphone born from the ashes of OSOM OV1, is now available for purchase for everyone: the device costs a round 1,000 dollars, to which taxes and shipping costs must be added. Overall, an Italian order for a smartphone alone costs approximately $1,256.60, equal to just under €1,147 at the current exchange rate. With this figure you take home:

6.67″ AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), maximum refresh 120Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB, UFS (unspecified version), expandable via microSD (max 512GB)

Cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.4 aperture primary rear: 50 MP, OIS, f/1.8 aperture ultra-wide angle rear: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 4,110mAh, support wireless charging

Rear fingerprint scanner

IP68 certification against water and dust

5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi ax, UWB

Dimensions: 164 x 75.3 x 8.4mm

Weight: 247g

Materials: ceramic back, stainless steel frame, titanium accents

OS: Android 13

But of course Solana Saga is bought for more than the spec sheet: the device comes with a whole host of blockchain-oriented hardware technologies and software features which underlies the so-called Web 3. For example, mention is made of AES encryption and hardware for one’s private keys, the possibility of authenticating transactions on the blockchain with a simple fingerprint scan, support and optimization of the user experience for decentralized apps (dApps) and so on.

As we said, Solana Saga was born from the ashes of OSOM OV1, which should have been the first smartphone of OSOM, a startup born in turn from the ashes of Essential but without its illustrious founder Andy Rubin, the father of Android. There are several steps in between, but in fact we are facing the Essential Phone 2, we could say.