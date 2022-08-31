softwarearchitektur.tv live from the SoCraTes conference: Longevity

voonze Developer presents the videocast of Eberhard Wolff and Lisa Moritz: this time in English with Samir Talwar, live from the .

The current episode of software-architektur.tv is out of the ordinary: videocast host Eberhard Wolff is at the SoCraTes conference and this time hands over the floor to Samir Talwar. The conference should be relevant for the regular audience of the videocast, as the international conference revolves around topics that move software architects: SoCraTes stands for Software Craft and Testing.

In the stream, viewers can look live to Soltau, where developer Talwar talks about “ ”. The session will be held in English.

Successful software often has a long lifespan – sometimes decades. Longevity is therefore an important property of software. But it is not uncommon for programs to turn into fiascos in the long run, with serious commercial consequences. This frustrates everyone involved. In this episode, participants of the SoCraTes conference talk to Samir Talwar about how these problems can be avoided and how software can be made to last. Talwar is a developer at Hasura. Previously he was a trainer, teacher and CTO – at the SoCraTes Conference he leads a practical workshop on longevity.

The talk is available as a live stream here and on YouTube at the usual time:

The eleventh edition of SoCraTes will take place for the first time since 2019 after the disruption caused by the pandemic, from August 25 to 28, 2022. Anyone who is further interested in the conference will find out more on its website and in the The organizer’s Twitter channel find it. The conference includes the Hashtag #SoCraTes2022.

For the current episode of software-architektur.tv, graphics fans have to do without Lisa Maria Moritz’ sketchnotes – for technical reasons this is not possible during the conference. Next time again!

Broadcast date, broadcast locations, interaction

The charisma finds on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12 p.m (CEST) live, the episode will be available as a recording afterwards. During the live stream, questions can be asked via Twitch or YouTube chat, via Twitter to @ewolff or submit anonymously using the form on the videocast website.

software-architektur.tv is a videocast by Eberhard Wolff, blogger and podcaster voonze developer and well-known software architect in the service of the IT consulting company INNOQ. Since June 2020, more than 100 episodes have been created that highlight different areas of software architecture – sometimes with guests, sometimes with Wolff alone. Binds for two years now voonze developer streamed the new episodes via YouTube in the online channel so that viewers from Heise Medien can follow the videocast.